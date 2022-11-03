Military troops neutralise 60 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, arrest over 90 others ― DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday said that its troops in conjunction with other sister security agencies have neutralised 60 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists and arrested over 90 other criminal elements while 145 others including their family members surrendered to the troops across the six geo-political zones of the country in the past two weeks.

Director, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major-General Musa Danmadami, disclosed this while updating Defence Correspondents at bi-weekly briefing on the activities of military troops and other security agencies in the theatre of operations located in the six geo-political zones of the country towards ending insurgency activities.

He explained that the feat was recorded through the kinetic and non-kinetic operations being conducted by troops of the Nigerian military and other security agencies.

He added that during the period under review, various stolen petroleum products amounting to N2,435,021,343.94 were also recovered from oil thieves in the Niger Delta region.

According to him, “on October 24, troops in conjunction with Civilian Joint Task Force at custom Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camp Shuwari town in Maiduguri Local Government Area of Borno State, arrested one suspect in possession of 67 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and that the suspect was currently in troops custody for further interrogation.”

General Danmadami said: “Cumulatively, within the weeks under review, oil thieves were denied a total of 54,547 barrels of crude oil, 817, 900 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, 5,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit and 10,000 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosine amounting to the sum of N2,435,021,343.94.”

In the North East Zone, he said that the troops of operation HADIN KAI sustained operational activities in villages, mountains, town and cities within their area of responsibility, adding that between 20 October to 2 November 2022, troops conducted ambushes, clearance operations, fighting patrols and cordon and search operations at different locations in Bama, Kukawa, Kaga, and Biu Local Government Areas in Borno State as well as Damaturu, Gujba and Geidam Local Government Areas in Yobe States.

“Troops arrested 27 suspected Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists, neutralized 19 and recovered 1 RPG bomb, 1 GPMG, 2 x 36 hand grenade, 6 AK47 rifles, 61 rounds of 7.62mm special, 36 refilled 7.62 mm special, 3 AK47 magazines and 3 magazine holders. Others are 6 motorcycles, 7 bicycles, 1 pumping machine, 6 grinding machines, 9 mobile phones, 6 x 25litres jerrican of PMS, bag of grains, motorcycle accessories, foodstuff, 1 baofeng radio and the sum of N10,660.00 only as well as other sundry items.

“Precisely, on the 20 October 2022, troops in conjunction with Department of State Security personnel and Civilian Joint Task Force made contact with Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists in Buduwa and Banki villages in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State and neutralized 1 terrorist while other fled with gunshot injuries.

“Also, one terrorist surrendered to own troops and handover 1 AK47 rifle, 5 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 1 baofeng radio, 2 mobile phones, 1 camel pack amongst other items. On the same day, 2 suspected Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists were arrested in Damaturu, Yobe State. Also, in the same camp, a known terrorist Mr Lawan Yashin who attempted to escape upon sighting troops was neutralized.

“During the period in focus, a total of 145 Boko Haram Terrorists and their families comprising 30 adult males, 33 adult females and 82 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the North East theatre of operation,” Major-General Danmadami said.

In the North Central Zone of the country, he said the troops sustained the onslaught against terrorists and other criminal elements in their general area of operation which yielded tremendous success, noting that in a coordinated operation between the land component and the air component, troops repelled an attack by the Boko Haram Terrorist/Islamic State of West Africa State Province(ISWAP) terrorists at Wawa Cantonment in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

“Following the engagement, troops neutralized 3 terrorists and captured 5. Additionally, troops recovered 1 HK 21 gun, 1 PKT gun, 598 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 676 rounds of 7.62 special, 3,902 rounds of AK49 ammunition, 2 RPG tubes, 7 RPG bombs, 1 grenade and 3 cartons of Improvised Explosive Devices accessories. Other items include 2 vehicles, 2 motorola radios, 2 radio chargers, cartons of drip, motorcycles, mobile phones and other sundry items.

“Equally, a follow up and exploitation operation was conducted by troops in conjunction with vigilantes at Tungan Gagara and Damala villages where contacts was made with the terrorist, following the fire fight, 13 terrorist were arrested while several others jumped into the river. Items recovered during the encounter include 5 AK47 rifles, 163 rounds of PKT gun, 169 rounds of 7.62mm special, and 5 AK47 magazines. Other items recovered are 2 mobile phones, 2 HH radio and the sum of N52,850.00,” he said.

According to the DMO Director, troops of operation HADARIN DAJI and WHIRL PUNCH in the North West Zone of the country continued to sustain operational activities through the conduct of fighting and clearance patrols to clear terrorists’ enclaves with the conduct of operational activities at various locations within Zamfara, Sokoto, Kaduna and Kebbi States between 21 October – 2 November 2022.

“During the various operation, troops neutralized 25 terrorists, rescued 19 civilians and arrested 18 terrorists. Troops also recovered 10 AK47 rifles with 3 magazines containing 69 rounds of 7.62mm special, 1 round of 9mm, 2 pump action guns, 3 cartridges, 12 dane guns, 3 locally made pistol, 18 mobile phones, 4 motorcycle and recovered 441 rustled cattles. Notably, troops of Operation WHIRL PUNCH on 23 October 2022 responded to the presence of terrorist at Abasia – Amala villages, East of Polewire and Maidaro villages in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State and made contact with the terrorist. During the encounter, troops neutralized 2 terrorists, recovered 1 AK47 rifle, 2 magazines containing 38 rounds of 7.62mm special, 14 mobile phones, one dane gun, 2 baofeng radios as well as 11 motorcycles which were destroyed.

“Similarly, on 24 October 2022 troops of Operation WHIRL PUNCH conducted fighting patrol along Road Buruku – Angwan Yako – Udawa in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State and made contact with terrorist. Following a fire fight the terrorist fled leaving their kidnapped victims. Troops exploited area and rescued 10 civilians and recovered 3 vehicles.

“Equally, on 27 October 2022 troops conducted clearance patrol in Anka and Faskari Local Government Areas of Zamfara and Katsina States. Troops neutralized 2 bandits, rescued 9 kidnapped victims, recovered 1 AK47 rifle, 4 rounds of 7.62mm special, 1 motorcycle and 2 mobile phones. In a related development.

“On the same day, based on credible information on Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorist activities at Dumburum forest west of Kwari village in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State, the air component of HADARIN DAJI carried out air bombardment at the identified terrorists’ location,” he said.

He said the troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation DELTA SAFE in the South South Zone of the Country sustained pressure towards denying criminal elements freedom of action, essential to sustain a conducive environment for economic activities to thrive while ensuring relative peaceful environment and protection of oil and gas infrastructure in the general area.

He added that the maritime and land component of Operation DELTA SAFE in the conduct of operation OCTOPUS GRIP conducted operational activities at creeks, waterways, communities, villages, towns and cities within Delta, Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers States between 20 October – 2 November 2022.

According to him, “during the operations, troops discovered and destroyed 57 illegal refining sites, 35 wooden boats, 304 storage tanks, 172 cooking ovens, 12 dugout pits, 5 drums, 2 reservoirs, 2 illegal bunkering camp and 6 illegal bunkering boats. Troops also recovered 34,547 barrels of crude oil, 650,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, 5,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit, 10,000 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosine, 7 pumping machines, 7 vehicles, 5 motorcycles, 1 double barrel gun, 2 live cartridges and arrested 5 pipeline vandals.

“In a related development, troops of Operation DAKATAR DA BARAWO in the sustained fight against oil theft and maritime illegalities between 23 – 30 October 2022 discovered and destroyed 11 illegal refineries, 107 metal storage tanks, 5 wooden boats, 58 dugout pits, 38 ovens, 6 fibre boats, 28 reservoirs, 15 jerrycans, 2 pumping machines, 20,000 brls of crude oil and 167,900 litres of Automotive Gas Oil.

“Also, on 31 October 2022, following intelligence on Eastern Security Network criminals attack on Ikwere community in Ikwere Local Government Area and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) office in Port Harcourt Local Government Area in Rivers State. Troops in conjunction with operatives of the office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) tracked and raided the criminals’ location and arrested 2 Eastern Security Network criminals kingpins at Oyigbo in Oyigbo Local Government Area of River State. Troops recovered 2 Ak47 rifles, 285 rounds of 7.62mm special, 84 rounds 7.62mm NATO, 1 empty magazine, 2 mobile phones, 3 sim packs, a file containing documents, 3 ATM cards, NIN certificate, voters cards and charms.”