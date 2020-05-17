Military to start major operation against Katsina bandits ― Presidency

The presidency on Sunday announced plans by the military to commence what is called a major military operation to sweep bandits and kidnappers out of Katsina State.

The presidential spokesman said in a statement in Abuja that President Muhammadu Buhari has authorized the operation, which is still being kept secret according to him.

“A major proactive operation by Special Forces, which details are being kept secret, is now in progress to replace the reactive strikes against insurgent camps.

“To give a full effect to the exercise, a planning team is already in the State selecting targets and making preparations for the execution of the ‘unprecedented’ operation,” he said.

The spokesman also informed that the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, “who has been measured in issuing official statements on the oncoming exercise,” briefed the President on the plan he intends to flag off shortly.

President Buhari expressed sadness over the recent attacks in the State and extended his condolences to the families of those killed and prayed for the recovery of the injured.

