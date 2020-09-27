Military thwarts massive bandits’ attacks, arrests wanted logistics supplier in North West

Military personnel on Sahel Sanity operating in the North-West has thwarted massive bandits’ attacks in Katsina and Zamfara States, arrested ‘wanted’ bandits’ collaborator, Informant, and logistics supplier, 28-year-old Mallam Gambo.

In a statement issued on Sunday, signed by the Acting Director Defence Media Operations Brigadier-General Bernard Onyeuko, reads “Troops within the theatre zone has recorded more successes against the bandits and other criminals.

“On 18 September 2020, troops deployed at Dangulbi while conducting routine operation at an identified bandits’ area, arrested 2 suspects namely Umaru Lawali and Ahmed Bello, items recovered from them include 2 black masks (suspected to be used while committing crimes), some quantity of cannabis sativa and one motorcycle.”

Brigadier-General Onyeuko revealed that Abdullahi Lawal and Bala Saidu were also arrested by troops at Sabon Layi and Dandume in connection with their involvement in selling of rustled cattle for bandits.

“Troops deployed at Kwatarkwashi in Zamfara State acting on a credible information arrested one Yunusa Muhammad at Gidan Yawa in Bungudu LGA of Zamfara State, and the suspect confessed to be a specialist in arranging the kidnap of victims and collection of ransom on behalf of bandits.”

He further explained that troops deployed at Dandume acting on credible information thwarted what could have been a massive attack on locale by suspected armed bandits at Dandume Local Government Area in Katsina State.

“The troops who received timely information on the movement of the suspects with several motorcycles swiftly mobilized to the area and engage the marauding criminals in a fire fight, superior firepower of troops forced the suspects to withdraw in disarray with several of the bandits sustaining gunshot wounds as traces of blood were seen on their escape route during exploitation.”

According to him, Amadu Saleh and Shaibu Ibrahim were arrested by troops at Madachi and Maigora villages, the suspects confirmed to be involved in illicit dealings and supplies of logistics to bandits.

“A reliable information about movement of unknown persons suspected to be bandits with 6 motorcycles at Dan Aji forest around Yar Mallamai in Kankara, Katsina State, troops immediately mobilised and laid ambush in the area and arrested the 6 suspects.”

He said troops responded to a distress call about suspected armed bandits invasion in Dayau village of Kaura Namoda local government area in Zamfara State, on sighting troops arrival, the bandits in an attempt to escape cowardly fired sporadically and withdrew into the bush.

“The resilient troops pursued them deep into the forest, neutralizing with one of the bandits while one motorcycle was recovered from the fleeing criminals.”

“At Yar Tsamiya Jino, while on patrol, the troops rescued a young female kidnap victim named Jamila Sani around the fringes of Yar Tsamiya Jino forest, investigation revealed that she was kidnapped alongside others at Makasu village in Kankara Local Government Government Area of Katsina State.”

He maintained that troops acting on intelligence raided some suspected bandits’ camps at Gadawa general area, “bandits fled the area before the troops arrive, notwithstanding, troops recovered 2 motorcycles, one mobile phone and the sum of of Ten Thousand Naira (N10,000.00) after conducting thorough search of the area.”

Also, troops deployed at Daudawa arrested a suspected bandits collaborator named Abubakar Isah at Daudawa village in Faskari LGA of Katsina State, “on 24 September 2020, troops deployed at Dan Ali village based on credible intelligence, arrested 9 suspected bandits collaborators at Sabon Garin Dan Ali general area in Danmusa of Katsina State.”

Troops deployed at Safana also foiled an armed bandits’ attack and recovered several rustled cattle at Danyegeya village in Safana,troops swiftly storm the village and pursued the bandits forcing them to abandon their loots,escaped under the cover of darkness with possible gunshot wounds.

“The recovered cattle were handed over to the rightful owners, while troops continue to dominate the area with fighting patrols, they are further urged not to rest on their oars until Northwest is rid of banditry activities.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE