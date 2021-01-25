Military, political leaders on top of South-West security matter ― FG

The Federal Government has given the assurance that the volatile security situation in the South-West part of the country was being handled by both military and political leaders.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who stated this, on Monday, during a press conference also declared that there is no presence of Boko Haram in Nassarawa State.

Mohammed warned against imputing ethnicity and religion to security matters.

“There are challenges in the South-West but I can assure you that it is being taken very good care of. Both military and political leaders are on top of the matter.

“And we should stop ethnicising security issues. We should stop bringing ethnicity and religion to purely security matters. As we speak now, efforts are being made to contain all the issues,” he said while answering questions on situation in the geopolitical zone.

On reported presence of Nassarawa State by Boko haram terrorists, Mohammed alleged the Governor of the State, Engr Abdullahi Sule, was quoted out of context when he briefed the press after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I spoke with the governor after the reports were published and he told me that he was quoted out of context.

“According to the Governor, what he told journalists after meeting with the President was that some bandits whose operational mode is like that of Boko haram were grouping in his state. He, therefore, wanted Mr President to do something about it,” the Minister disclosed.

