Military, others conduct joint operation to restore peace in Akwa-Ibom

The Military High Command on Wednesday said following the breach of security, and resultant tension that has been created by activities of some hoodlums in Akwa Ibom State, a combined team of troops and other security agencies in the State have conducted a clearance operation at Ntak Ikot Akpan area to flush out the miscreants.

This was contained in a statement made available to news men in Abuja by the Directior of the Nigeran Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima.

According to the statement,” the miscreants exploited various avenues to acquire weapons to perpetrate their heinous crimes. In the past few weeks, the group has attacked various security agencies which resulted in the loss of lives, and have carted away with several weapons.

The last incident of which, led to the killing of some policemen including a Chief Superintendent of Police, (CSP).

The statement lamented that the hoodlums have continued to terrorise law abiding citizens through extortions and infringement on their rights.

It however pointed out that the joint operation, which was successfully executed had resulted in the dislogment of the criminals, while fleeing hoodlums were neutralised by the Air Component.

It stated that consequently, normalcy had been restored in the area while the police personnel have since assumed full control and were currentlycarrying out normal duties unhindered.

It advised the members of public against panicking, but should rather remain calm and continue to support the security agencies to further consolidate on the successes recorded so far.

