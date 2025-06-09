Military operations: The imperative of heeding security alerts

Mukhtar Ya’u Madobi

The tragic air strike that took place on May 31, 2025, in the Maraya–Wabi axis of Zamfara State—resulting in the elimination of twenty armed bandits—offers a painful but important lesson about the critical importance of complying with security alerts during military operations.

According to intelligence reports, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), while pursuing fleeing terrorists, executed a precision airstrike in a bandit-infested area. The targeted terrorists, known for attacking villages and ambushing security personnel, were attempting to regroup and escape through forest routes. In response, a decisive air raid was authorized to eliminate them before they could vanish into nearby communities.

The operation was largely successful, neutralizing over 20 terrorists and destroying several of their motorcycles. However, the mission also resulted in unintended civilian casualties—individuals who ignored repeated warnings and evacuation directives issued by both the military and local authorities. Their tragic deaths underscore the dire consequences of disregarding security advisories.

This incident reflects a broader and troubling trend in Nigeria’s conflict zones, where civilians often downplay or outright shun warnings from security forces. Several factors contribute to this behavior. Years of living under the shadow of violence have desensitized many residents, leading to a false sense of security.

For some, the presence of military activity or the sound of gunfire has become so routine that it no longer triggers urgent action. Others mistakenly believe their remote villages are too insignificant to be affected, even when fighting occurs close by.

The challenge is further compounded by the spread of misinformation and the lack of clear, real-time communication. In many communities, residents rely on rumors or dismiss official alerts as exaggerated or irrelevant, often with deadly consequences.

In modern asymmetric warfare—especially in Nigeria’s North-West and North-East—terrorists frequently flee into villages or blend with civilians to evade capture, forcing security forces to act swiftly and decisively. Airstrikes, while effective, can have tragic results if civilians remain in or near the target area. Therefore, evacuation orders or movement restrictions must not be taken lightly. These directives are issued to save lives.

The Zamfara incident is not isolated. Similar tragedies have occurred in Sokoto, Katsina, and Borno states, where timely intelligence was either ignored or inadequately communicated. Each of these painful events reinforces the urgent need for better awareness, responsiveness, and mutual trust between civilians and security agencies.

Survivors and eyewitnesses often express deep regret for not acting sooner. Their testimonies highlight the consequences of failing to respond to warnings. For security agencies, such outcomes complicate operations, damage public trust, and provide propaganda fodder for adversaries—despite their mission to protect lives.

To prevent recurrence, communities must treat every security alert with the seriousness it deserves. What appears calm can escalate in moments during high-risk operations. Immediate compliance with evacuation or movement directives should become standard practice, not a reluctant afterthought.

Proactive collaboration between communities and security forces is equally vital. Establishing local liaison officers, community radio systems, mobile alerts, and pre-designated evacuation zones can bridge the communication gap. Regular drills and public sensitization programs should be institutionalized in areas vulnerable to insurgent activity.

Such measures not only enhance preparedness but also build community resilience. Religious leaders, traditional rulers, and civil society organizations must play active roles in educating the public about the life-saving importance of following security directives.

Moreover, government and security agencies must enhance their community engagement efforts. Warnings should be delivered in local languages, backed by credible action, and followed by transparent communication. When civilian casualties occur, thorough investigations and appropriate restitution are essential to rebuild trust and ensure continued cooperation.

Ultimately, the Zamfara airstrike is a painful yet instructive reminder that military success hinges on civilian cooperation. Remaining in a high-risk zone during combat operations is not an act of courage—it is a fatal misjudgment. The inconvenience of temporary displacement pales in comparison to the cost of ignoring life-saving advice.

Security alerts are not abstract bureaucratic messages; they are grounded in intelligence and crafted to protect lives. Ignoring them could mean the difference between survival and tragedy. As Nigeria continues its fight against terrorism, every citizen must understand their role in ensuring personal and communal safety.

Safety is a shared responsibility. The first step toward staying alive is simple: listen and act when security forces speak. The lesson from Zamfara must not be forgotten. It must instead ignite a culture of awareness, responsibility, and unity in the face of ever-present danger.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE