Military neutralized 52 criminals across all theatres with destruction and recovery of weapons ― DHQ

The Defence Headquarters, DHQ, on Wednesday, said that the Nigerian Troops has killed 52 criminals across all its theatres with the destruction and recovery of a cache of arms and ammunition in the last one week.

The Coordinator of the Defence Media Operations, DMO, Major General John Enenche disclosed this in Abuja while briefing Defence Correspondents on the update of the Armed Forces of Nigeria Operations to end insurgents activities in the Country

According to him, “in the North-East, the Armed Forces of Nigeria have intensified its offensives against the BHT/ISWAP terrorists through concerted and deliberate land and air operations, in line with the operational mandate to decisively end all terrorists’ activities in this region

” Significantly, between 11 – 18 June 2020, troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE carried out several aggressive clearance operations at various locations within the theatre, including a daring counter-attack on Boko Haram terrorists who attempted to infiltrate Monguno town on 12 June 2020

“The counter-attack by own troops at Monguno resulted in the neutralization of 41 terrorists and the recovery of a large cache of arms, ammunition and equipment, as well as the rescue of 33 captives, amongst others”

He explained that in the North-West, Armed Forces of Nigeria troops have continued to build on recent successes against armed bandits operating in the region following intensive ground and air assaults on their identified bases, with scores of bandits killed.

According to him, ” within the period under review, the Land and Air components of Operations HADARIN DAJI, KATSINA and ACCORD, carried out aggressive clearance operations at several identified bandits’ enclaves

“Most importantly was the attack on three camps operated by one “Adamu Aleiro” in a forest along Katsina – Zamfara boundary area. Scores of bandits were killed during that encounter, with several others injured.

” In the process, troops also apprehended 3 suspected bandits, including one Ibrahim Isa clad in military camouflage while 6 kidnapped victims were rescued, amongst other recoveries”.

He disclosed that Troops under the auspices of Operation ACCORD carried out several Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) activities at various communities within the North-West theatre.

According to him, “these efforts include: Drilling and completion of seven boreholes at Mazoji, Kururubai and Gabasawa B communities in Daura Local Government Area, Tudun Matawalle, Rahamawa and Tudun-Dole and Natsinta communities of Katsina.

He further explained that presently, two additional boreholes were being drilled in Dangeza and Dunya villages in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State while plans were also underway to construct a Medical Dispensary in Mazoji community in Daura Local Government Area as well as renovate schools in the vicinity.

The Coordinator also disclosed that the Troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE on 14 Jun that year apprehended one militia leader popularly known as Alhaji Audu from Olegeje community in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State.

He said that in the course of the operation, arms and ammunition were recovered while Alhaji Audu was suspected to be responsible for several attacks in the community and had been on the wanted list of security agencies for some time now.

Gen Enenche further said that in the Niger-Delta region, the Troops have continued to degrade the activities of economic saboteurs through ongoing anti-illegal oil bunkering operations in the general area.

According to him, “within the week under review, a total of five illegal refineries, 14 surface metal storage tanks, nine coolers, nine cooking ovens were confiscated and the site had been earmarked for swamp buggy operations while about 2,640.5 barrels of stolen crude oil, 80,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil and 43,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit were seized.

He added that the Troops also neutralized four militants and recovered arms and ammunition during clearance operations on pirates/militants’ camps at Ibokiri and New Jerusalem in Degema LGA of Rivers State.

He stated that since the commencement of Operation ACCORD, several high-profile terrorists’ and bandits’ leaders have surrendered while many others have been neutralized and their equipment captured by the gallant troops in the period under review,

The Coordinator said that the Military High Command appreciated the general public for their cooperation in providing credible information which has so far facilitated the successes of these operations.

