Military kills 21 bandits, loses 3 soldiers, recovers AK 47 magazine in North West ― DMO

In continuation of their aggressive clearance against criminals across the North West states, troops of Operation SAHEL SANITY has killed 21 armed bandits, lost 3 gallant soldiers, recovered AK47 magazine.

In a statement issued today and signed by the Acting Director Defence Media Operations Brigadier-General Bernard Onyeuko, he said gallant troops have successfully cleared Unguwar Doka village of the marauders.

“On 24 September 2020, based on credible information on bandits attack in Unguwar Doka village of Faskari LGA of Katsina State, gallant troops of Operation SAHEL SANITY responded swiftly and immediately mobilized to the general area where they successfully cleared the village of the marauders to the admiration of the locals.”

Brigadier-General Onyeuko revealed that During the encounter, troops successfully neutralized 21 bandits while others escaped with gunshot wounds into the forest.

“Evident has shown the trails of blood along the criminals’ escape route in the area.”

He maintained that the gallant troops have successfully rescued 3 kidnapped victims including an 8 months old baby who has been in the custody of the criminals for more than 23 days.

“During the exploitation phase of the operation, the gallant troops recovered one AK 47 rifle, one AK 47 magazine and 3 Motorcycles from the fleeing bandits”.

“Regrettably, resulting from the encounter with the bandits, one gallant officer and 2 soldiers paid the supreme sacrifice while 2 other soldiers were wounded in action and are currently receiving medical treatment in a military medical facility and responding positively”.

He assured that the troops would continue to pursue the bandits into the forest and dominate the general areas with aggressive fighting patrols to deny them any respite.

The troops are further urged not to rest on their oars until the Northwest zone is completely rid of all criminal elements. The good people of the North-West zone are once again assured of troops’ commitment to the safety of lives and properties within the states.

The general public is also encouraged to continue to avail troops with timely and credible information that will assist in the conduct of operations to rout the criminal elements.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES

Fuel Tanker Goes Up In Flames At Anthony Inward Gbagada, Lagos

A fuel tanker has exploded at Anthony inward Gbagada, Lagos State. This happened as a result of the tanker losing control while on motion and fell sideways thereby leading to an explosion and got two unidentified vehicles burnt…Army kills 21 bandits Army kills 21 bandits

Lagos Govt To Close Ojota Interchange To Second Bridge For Three Months

The Lagos State government on Friday announced that it will close the popular Ojota interchange up to the second bridge in the area for three months beginning from Monday, September 21, for some repairs…Army kills 21 bandits Army kills 21 bandits

Mixed Reactions Over Gbajabiamila’s Engagement With African Speakers To Loose Africa From Stranglehold Of Foreign Debts

Hundreds of followers of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila have continued to react to the twitter message on his official twitter handle: @femigbaja, on his engagement with his counterparts from Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal and South Africa on the planned collaboration in the joint task of loosening the stranglehold of foreign debt on our economies, ahead of the 2021 conference of African Speakers, scheduled to hold in Abuja…Army kills 21 bandits Army kills 21 bandits

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE