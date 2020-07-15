Military investigating viral video by Naval Rating alleging maltreatment ― DHQ
The Defence Headquarters, DHQ, on Tuesday said that investigation has commenced on the viral video trending in a section of the media over the alleged maltreatment of one Seaman Haruna Goshit (a naval rating) by a Senior Naval Officer.
This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, DMO, Major John Enenche.
The statement explained that the investigation was aimed at unravelling the true state of affairs and how he was unjustly maltreated by a superior Naval Officer as alleged in the said video.
It further explained that the Military High Command intervention in such an act was in line with global best practices and assured the general public that the outcome of the investigation would be made known when concluded.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has recommended testing of all Nigerians as a way to track the prevalence of coronavirus infection and understand how to tackle it… Read Full Story
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.