Military investigating viral video by Naval Rating alleging maltreatment ― DHQ

The Defence Headquarters, DHQ, on Tuesday said that investigation has commenced on the viral video trending in a section of the media over the alleged maltreatment of one Seaman Haruna Goshit (a naval rating) by a Senior Naval Officer.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, DMO, Major John Enenche.

The statement explained that the investigation was aimed at unravelling the true state of affairs and how he was unjustly maltreated by a superior Naval Officer as alleged in the said video.

It further explained that the Military High Command intervention in such an act was in line with global best practices and assured the general public that the outcome of the investigation would be made known when concluded.