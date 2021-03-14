Military foils fresh kidnap attempt at Kaduna airport

Information reaching the media has revealed how a fresh attempt by gunmen to kidnap another set of aviation workers residing in the staff quarters of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) at the Kaduna airport has been foiled by the military.

The latest futile attempt is coming two weeks after the bandits had successfully assessed the same airport and kidnapped eleven workers made up of a staff of NAMA and his entire family and that of NiMET and his family.

According to information gathered, the latest foiled attempt which took place this morning was not without a gun duel between the military and bandits who came in large numbers.

The bandits this time around were said to have gained access into the quarters through their usual routes, the runways 23 and 05.

On gaining access to the quarters, the bandits were reported to have headed straight to their alleged target flashing touch lights to locate their way to his apartment.

Staff living in the junior and senior quarters are currently said to be leaving the quarters to look for somewhere outside the airport environment where they will feel safe.

The Managing Director, FAAN, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu commenting on the earlier attacks said, efforts were on with security agencies and the state government to adequately secure the environment.

“Only a minor percentage of our staff stay in the staff quarters, the rest are leaving in the town. Even the staff quarters is fenced so we are taking appropriate measures, we are taking them but as I said we just have to improve to counter the challenges. The fence was broken, we had security personnel attending to the area but somehow, somewhere things happen and now it’s for us to count as we have been doing.”

“It is a race, security challenges always come and evolve and on our part, we keep improving to outmatch them. Anytime they try to breach on our security system, we try to improve on them.”

As at last week, the kidnappers of the eleven aviation workers were yet to reach out to the aviation authorities.

