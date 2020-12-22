Military denies collecting money at checkpoints in Borno

The Military High Command has denied the allegation by Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum that its troops were collecting money at checkpoints in the state.

The was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche.

In the statement, Gen Eneche declared that the military has its own internal mechanism to checkmate erring personnel, bearing in mind that they were laying down their lives for the safety of Nigerians.

According to the statement, “the attention of the Nigerian Military has been drawn to the media/open-air accusation by the Executive Governor of Borno State, that Nigerian Army personnel deployed at checkpoints in Operation LAFIYA DOLE collects money from commuters

“While the Nigerian Military is in no way joining issues with the governor, it is necessary to clarify this generalised statement against the troops who without hesitation lay down their lives for all Nigerians.

“It is worthy of note that the Armed Forces of Nigeria have internal mechanisms to checkmate and sanction appropriately its erring personnel.

“Additionally, reported cases from the public in this regard are investigated and given the desired attention. Thus, it will not be correct to rely on media or open-air accusation to tag our gallant Nigerian Army personnel as extortioners at checkpoints in Borno State.

“All personnel of the Armed Forces are patriotic and focused on their call of duty.

“The High Command of the Nigerian Military hereby restates the commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies to tackling and ending the insurgency and terrorism in the North East.”

