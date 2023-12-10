President Bola Tinubu has urged the leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to re-engage with countries in the sub-region whose democratic governments were ousted in military putsches to agree on a realistic and short transition programme for them.

He reiterated this position as he opened the 64th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government at the presidential villa in Abuja on Sunday.

The four countries involved are the Niger Republic, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea, all of which are currently under military rule following the forced removal of their elected constitutional authorities.

He said ECOWAS should be prepared to provide them with technical and material support to achieve the stated objectives.

Tinubu, who is the president of the Authority, emphasised the need to further strengthen regional democratic achievements and uphold the right of our people to elect the leaders of their choice.

He recalled that the region agreed upon specific punitive measures to be taken against any member state opting for an unconstitutional change of government.

However, he added: “While the imposition of punitive sanctions may pose challenges, it is important to underscore that the struggle to protect the fundamental liberties of our community citizens must be upheld and respected.

“To this end, I would like to reiterate the imperative of re-engaging with the countries under military rule based on realistic and short transition plans that can deliver democracy and good governance.

“On our part, we should be prepared to provide them with technical and material support to ensure the achievement of these strategic goals.”

Details to come later…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COP28 delegates: Invest in production, not frivolities, Peter Obi knocks Tinubu

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections has reacted to the long list of delegates that travelled with…

I studied for seven hours daily for four years — ACU best graduating student

To attain great academic success, the best-graduating student at Ajayi Crowther University for the 2022–2023 academic session, Susanna Akinteye, has…

CBN will freeze your accounts if you don’t link your BVN-NIN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that all accounts without the Bank Verification Number (BVN) and…

How housewives are coping with exorbitant cost of pepper

YEJIDE GBENGA-OGUNDARE reports that in addition to significant increase in cost of food items, many Nigerian homes that…

Service chiefs on national security

SPEAKING at the Green Chamber when he led service chiefs to address parliamentarians on pertinent security issues last week, the Chief of…

Gusau outlines 2030 vision for Nigeria football development

President, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Musa Gusau, has outlined his plan for…