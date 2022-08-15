Military begins onslaught against terrorists in Abuja, Kaduna forests

Following the marching order given by President Muhammadu Buhari last month to Security Chiefs to end the persistent insecurity challenges facing the country, particularly in the North, the military has begun an onslaught against the terrorists in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja and Kaduna.

Recall, the President gave the marching order in an emergency security council meeting held in the presidential villa following the killings of seven military officers in the nation’s capital, and also when the abductors of the Abuja /Kaduna train passengers threatened to kill all the hostages under captivity if their demands were not met.

In the same July, Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai raised the alarm that Ansaru is having a ‘parallel government’ in the state and called on the Federal Government to act fast before the situation goes out of hand.

Tribune Online gathered that in the last two weeks there has been a combined military onslaught against the bandits in Abuja and Kaduna.

The Director of the Defence media operations, in Defence Headquarters, Major General, Bernard Onyeuko has revealed that about 30 terrorists were neutralized at their enclave in the nation’s capital just in July.

He said, “Within the recent operation carried out between the 23rd and 28th of July, we wish to assure residents of Abuja in particular that we are undaunted and unrelenting in our efforts to ensure the safety of the residents.

Similarly, in a statement issued by the Nigeria Airforce last week Wednesday by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore, Edward Gabkwet, stated that dozens of terrorists were eliminated in Kaduna forests following sustained air operations.

“One of such strikes which occurred on the August 9th resulted in the elimination of a well-known terrorist leader operating in Kaduna State.

” indeed following receipt of intelligence on the same day that a well-known insurgents kingpin, Alh Shanono had scheduled a meeting with his foot soldiers at ukambo, a village about 131 km from Kaduna.

Thus, the statement revealed that the insurgents were sighted and after ensuring the absence of civilian settlements, there were neutralized.

It further stated that feedback from the locals had indicated that 30 rifles and 20 motorbikes were destroyed including the terrorist kingpin, Shanono.

It was also learnt that during the airstrike 26 kidnapped persons were released.

Also, in the same vein, a statement by the Kaduna State commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan on Saturday said scores of terrorists were neutralized in Galbi village of Chikun local government area of the state.

According to him, the security operatives have received an intelligence report about the movement of the terrorists around Galbi.





Thus, the combined efforts of troops and the Nigeria Airforce engaged the hoodlums and as a result killed many of them.

Thus, with these successes recorded a military source who pleaded for anonymity told Tribune Online that so far about 200 terrorists were neutralized in the various onslaughts carried out by the security agencies.

However, the success of the ongoing operations is happening when the Ansaru Islamic group is gradually making their presence felt in the Birnin Gwari local government area of the state.

The latest information from the Islamic terrorist group is the release of what appears to be their ‘Anthem ‘.

It was gathered that the anthem released in audio form was distributed to the communities occupied by the terrorists.

The central message of the anthem is for the establishment of an Islamic state in the area and by extension the country and enduring end of democratic rule.

In one of the stanzas, the terrorists emphatically denounced the current democratic system describing it as evil and will be replaced soon.

Confirming the distribution of the audio, the chairman of Birnin Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU), Ishaq Usman Kasai said the audios were distributed to the residents during the just concluded Eid – El – Kabir.

“Most of our people where the Ansaru are dominant have these audios in form of their Anthem and doctrine.

” As you can see if you listen to the lyrics and rhymes it was stating their mission. We pray to see the end of this one day. But as it is now nobody can predict what will happen.” he stressed.

