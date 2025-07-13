Military arrests terrorists, gunrunners in Kaduna

•As police foil bandits attack, kill one in Benue

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says troops of 37 Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Demonstration have apprehended three suspected terrorists and gunrunners along Kauya–Old Afaka–SabonBirni in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, disclosed this development in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Kangye said the troops made the breakthrough on Thursday following credible intelligence.

He said the suspects, identified as YakubuJilbril, AbubakarYahaya and Isiya Sani, were apprehended while driving in a black Golf 4 car.

According to him, a large cache of arms and ammunition suspected to be meant for criminals in the bush was recovered from them.

“The recovered items include quantity 9 x AK 47 rifles, 389 x 7.62mm (special) live rounds, 54 rounds of 5.56 x 45mm (NATO) ammunition, 17 magazines and four GSM handsets.

“Others are one magazine carrier, one machete, some charms, one WIFI modem, illicit substances, tyre cold patching materials and the sum of N365,600 only,” he said.

Kangye said that the suspects and the recovered items were in custody for further investigations.

He said the swift action of the troops dealt a significant blow to the activities of the suspected terrorists, armed robbers, and bandits in the area.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: VP Shettima warns ‘detractors’: Stop fabricating conflict between me and Tinubu

In a related development, the Benue State Police Command said it repelled a group of armed bandits responsible for criminal activities in Sankera axis of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP UdemeEdet, disclosed this in a statement, on Saturday in Makurdi, the state capital.

She said that the incident took place on Friday afternoon along Kendev/ZakiBiam Road.

Edetstated that the command received credible intelligence about bandits robbing villagers along the Kendev/ZakiBiam road, Ukum Local Government and immediately swung into action.

According to her, the officers foiled the attack, killed one of the bandits and recovered an AK-47 rifle.

“A gun battle ensued, resulting in one bandit, AwaseAnkyunyo alias AbiDoka, being fatally wounded and AK-47 rifle with live ammunition was recovered from him.

“The bandit was confirmed dead upon arrival at the hospital, while others escaped with gunshot injuries towards the Chito axis,” she said.