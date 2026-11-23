The Nigerian military has reported the killing of 37 terrorists and the destruction of four vehicles in a series of air strikes conducted across different locations in Borno State between November 16 and 23.

The operations, carried out by the Air Component of the Joint Task Force (North-East), Operation HADIN KAI, also resulted in the destruction of a suspected terrorist building and the disruption of alleged improvised explosive device (IED) activities.

According to a statement issued on Monday by the Acting Media Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force (North-East), Operation HADIN KAI, Captain Mohammed Goni, the air component conducted six precision strikes across five locations within the period.

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The statement said the operations were intelligence-led and supported by sustained Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), targeting terrorist movements, hideouts and logistics assets in Monguno Local Government Area, Kerenoa and Fage in Marte Local Government Area, as well as the Tumbuma Baba general area of Kukawa Local Government Area.

It disclosed that on November 16, intelligence reports indicated that about 40 terrorists were moving north-east of Monguno to attack troops, prompting a pre-emptive air strike.

A subsequent Battle Damage Assessment (BDA), according to the military, indicated that 10 terrorists were killed, while several others sustained injuries.

The statement added that on November 17, surveillance operations over Arina Chiki identified terrorists at a staging area, allegedly preparing to attack military defensive positions.

A precision air strike was subsequently conducted, with an assessment confirming the destruction of the targeted building. No further movement was observed within the structure after the strike.

The military also recorded additional successes on November 20 when surveillance assets spotted two terrorist vehicles parked near a tree in Kerenoa.

Both vehicles were engaged and destroyed in a precision air strike.

In a separate operation on the same day, an Intelligence, Surveillance and Target Acquisition (ISTAR) asset identified a terrorist vehicle at a suspected IED assembly location in the Fage general area.

The vehicle was destroyed in a precision strike, disrupting suspected preparations to plant explosives along routes used by troops.

The statement further disclosed that on November 23, surveillance operations in the Tumbuma Baba general area tracked terrorist movements following intelligence reports of activities within the location.

A precision strike destroyed a terrorist vehicle, while two suspected terrorists were observed emerging from a nearby life-support structure.

Persistent surveillance subsequently tracked the two suspects to a gathering of six other terrorists taking cover under a tree.

The military said a follow-up precision strike neutralised all eight terrorists after additional members joined the gathering, with no further movement observed at the location.

The Task Force described the operations as evidence of the effectiveness of intelligence-led air strikes and sustained surveillance in degrading terrorist capabilities and disrupting their movements and logistics across the North-East.

It commended the professionalism of its air and intelligence components and reaffirmed its commitment to sustained offensive operations in collaboration with ground forces to defeat terrorism and restore peace in the region.

The military also urged members of the public to continue providing credible and timely information to support ongoing security operations.