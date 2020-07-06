Military Air Strikes destroy dwelling place of Boko Haram leaders in Borno ― DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), on Monday, said that in renewed efforts to end insurgents activities in the country, the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole has destroyed the dwellings of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) leaders and neutralised some of their fighters in separate airstrikes conducted at Parisu and Bula Bello in the Sambisa Forest Area of Borno State.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, DMO, Major John Enenche.

He explained that the air interdiction missions were executed on Thursday as part of the ongoing subsidiary Operation Long Reach II after intelligence reports indicated a resurgence of terrorists’ activities in the two settlements.

Parisu, with its booby-trapped access routes, fortified checkpoints and structures camouflaged under the forest vegetation, served as a stronghold for the BHT Commanders, while recent aerial surveillance missions showed increased activities of the terrorists in a cluster of structures in the middle of Bula Bello.

He said that consequently, the Air Task Force dispatched its fighter jets to attack the two locations.

According to him, “the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) jets, while taking turns to engage the targets, scored accurate bomb and rocket strikes, resulting in the destruction of some of the structures as well as the killing of several terrorists”.

He quoted the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar as commending the ATF for their dedication, dexterity and professionalism while the Defence Headquarters equally urged them to intensify the air offensive against the terrorists and all other criminal elements threatening the peace and security of the Country.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Naaba, Utomi, Sani, Yunusa, Sonaya, Others Meet Over New Political Front Monday

Driving towards its agenda of launching a new political movement by January 2021, conveners and members of the National Consultative Front (NCF) will meet on Monday… Read Full Story