American pop star Miley Cyrus has married her longtime partner, musician Maxx Morando, in an intimate wedding ceremony in Palm Springs, California.

The 33-year-old singer and the 28-year-old drummer exchanged vows on Saturday, November 21, surrounded by family and close friends, with Cyrus confirming the marriage through photographs shared on her Instagram account the following day.

She captioned the wedding pictures “M + M 🤍 11.21.26”, showing the newlyweds embracing and sharing a kiss beneath a floral arrangement.

Cyrus wore a long-sleeved silk wedding gown designed by Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello, paired with white silk heels, while Morando also wore a black outfit from the French fashion house.

ALSO READ: I was ready to continue my brand on crutches if recovery failed – Broda Shaggi

Among those present were Cyrus’ parents, Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus, her sister Noah Cyrus, and British actress Elizabeth Hurley, who attended alongside Billy Ray.

The ceremony reportedly took place at a private residence in Palm Springs, with Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne officiating.

Cyrus and Morando began dating in 2021 after meeting on a blind date. Their relationship became public later that year, and they announced their engagement in December 2025 following a proposal during a trip to Japan.

Morando, the drummer for alternative rock band Liily, previously described his nervousness while proposing.

“I was sweating. I could feel my heart pounding,” he said in an interview with Wonderland magazine.

He explained that he waited until the final day of their trip to Kyoto before proposing, after suspecting Cyrus might discover his plans.

The wedding also follows their musical collaboration on ‘Let’s Get Married’, a song co-written and co-produced by Morando, which the pair performed together at the Hollywood Bowl last month.

Cyrus was previously married to Australian actor Liam Hemsworth. Their marriage lasted from 2018 until their separation in 2019.

The marriage marks a new chapter for the Grammy-winning singer, best known for hits including ‘Flowers’, ‘Wrecking Ball’ and ‘Party in the U.S.A.’