Mikhail Gudkov: Ukraine kills Russian ‘top’ officer in Kursk strike

Ukraine has killed one of Russia’s most senior military officers in the ongoing conflict, striking a symbolic and strategic blow in Russia’s border region.

Guards Maj. Gen. Mikhail Gudkov, the deputy commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy, was confirmed dead in the Kursk region, officials said Thursday.

He is one of the highest-ranking Russian officers to have been killed since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began over three years ago.

Oleg Kozhemyako, the governor of Russia’s far eastern Primorsky region, first announced Gudkov’s death.

In a statement, he described Gudkov as a “strong-willed warrior” who had “died while performing his duty as an officer together with his fellow soldiers.”

He said the two had spoken often and that he had previously honored Gudkov with awards for bravery. He did not provide additional details on the circumstances surrounding the general’s death.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense later confirmed Gudkov was killed in combat in the Kursk region. Ukraine has not issued a public comment.

Gudkov had previously commanded a brigade that saw action in Ukraine. In March, he was promoted by Russian President Vladimir Putin to oversee the Navy’s coastal and ground forces.

At the time, Putin said: “Since the minister and the Chief of the General Staff believe that your experience needs to be replicated in other units, I have decided to transfer you to a position — to increase your level of responsibility.”

Ukrainian authorities had earlier accused Gudkov and his former unit, the 155th brigade, of war crimes during the early stages of the invasion — including alleged killings of civilians in Bucha, Irpin, and Gostomel.

Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service has also alleged the brigade was involved in executing Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Russia has consistently denied committing war crimes in Ukraine, despite mounting evidence gathered by Ukrainian investigators and international observers.

A photograph of Gudkov was placed at a public exhibition of distinguished Russian soldiers in Vladivostok on Thursday, with flowers left in his honor.

(CNN)