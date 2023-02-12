Israel Arogbonlo

With about 12 days to the 2023 general elections, televangelist cum drama minister Mike Bamiloye on Sunday, said Nigerians will either attract blessing or curse depending on who they vote during the polls.

In an open letter on his Instagram page, he advised the electorates to “hold their lives in their hands” while going to cast their votes.

He wrote; “The Reason why some People Will not be blessed but Receive Curse in the Coming Election is Because they would walk against the Word of God.

“The Reason why the Madness and Infirmities of some People will remain Incurable for Long is because the Curse shall be brought upon themselves from the Word of God and no Man born of Woman will be able to cure it except the Lord Himself.

“When you deliberately walk against the Word of God, you incurred incurable Curses, which Only the Lord Himself can Heal.

“When you are going to the Polls, this time around, Hold your Life in your Hand, because you are not only going their to determine the future of the Nation, YOU ARE GOING THERE TO INVOKE A BLESSING OR A CURSE ON YOUR HEAD WHEN YOU STAND BY THE TRUTH OR VOTE FOR THE LIES! (sic).”

