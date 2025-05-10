Mike Adenuga’s Conoil exports new Nigerian crude grade

Conoil Producing, the oil exploration outfit of Nigerian billionaire businessman Mike Adenuga, has taken a bold step in Africa’s energy industry by commencing the export of Nigeria’s newest crude oil blend, known as the Obodo blend, to the international market.

In April, under the leadership of Adenuga, the first Nigerian businessman to strike oil, Conoil Producing officially launched the Obodo blend, marking a fresh chapter for Nigeria’s oil industry. Production was carried out under a production sharing contract with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

The Obodo blend is a medium sweet crude extracted from the onshore OML 150 block. This block is managed by Continental Oil & Gas Limited, one of the operating companies under Adenuga’s Conoil Producing, which holds six oil blocks across the Niger Delta.

Oando Trading, the trading arm of Oando Group, led by Group Chief Executive Wale Tinubu, became the first company to purchase and lift the new Obodo blend.

The offtake was carried out by the Atlantic Spirit, one of Oando’s vessels, under the watch of Century Ports and Terminals, marking the debut of Obodo crude on the international market.

Celebrating the milestone achieved by Adenuga’s Conoil Producing, Wale Tinubu congratulated Adenuga, the team at Conoil and also stated that the Oando Group is honoured to have lifted the first cargo for international export on board the Atlantic Spirit.

He said, “Congratulations to Dr. Mike Adenuga (GCON) and the entire CONOIL team for successfully producing OBODO Crude, Nigeria’s newest medium sweet crude grade blend. Hats off to Century Group, as well, for making history as the country’s leading indigenous FPSO operator. We’re honoured to have played a part in this chapter of your story by lifting the first cargo for international export on board the Atlantic Spirit — a bold leap for indigenous excellence on the global energy stage.”

According to Billionaires.Africa, the milestone was achieved alongside Century Ports and Terminals, whose management of the Tamara Tokoni, a floating production, storage, and offloading vessel, created the crucial link between Conoil’s onshore wells and Oando’s export tanker, and ensuring the first barrels of Obodo crude set sail smoothly under Panama’s flag.

Conoil Producing, which started as Consolidated Oil in the early 1990s, saw the telecom billionaire betting on Nigeria’s potential by pouring more than $100 million into an industry long dominated by foreign giants.

Adenuga’s bold leap led to the exploration and drilling of oil blocks in 1991 and made history as the first Nigerian company to strike and produce oil commercially in the shallow waters of Ondo State.

Conoil Producing today remains a key player, managing six promising blocks in the Niger Delta with reserves topping 400 million barrels of oil and 1.8 trillion cubic feet of gas.

According to its Unaudited Financial Statement for the year 2024, Conoil’s oil marketing arm has continued to make strong gains, with revenue jumping from N201.4 billion ($125.3 million) in 2023 to N323.2 billion ($201 million) in 2024. Profits also climbed from N9.9 billion ($6.15 million) to N11.4 billion ($7.1 million), showing that even decades after his first breakthrough, Adenuga is still building, growing, and setting new records.

Credit: Billionaires.Africa

