Nigerian actress, Uche Ogbodo has announced that she and her husband, Bobby Maris are expecting second child together.

In excitement, the actress took to her Instagram page, where she hailed her husband for being the mightiest man in a young body.

Sharing a photo of herself and another photo showing a positive pregnancy test result, Uche Ogbodo thanked her husband for increasing the Maris family.

“The Maris Family is Increasing g

all thanks to my Sweet Husband, the Sweetest of them all, my Crown.

“You are the Mightiest Man in a Young Body. Love you With All my heart,” she captioned.