Middle East crisis: FG to evacuate Nigerians from Israel, Iran

The Federal Government has announced plans to evacuate Nigerian citizens stranded in Israel and Iran, following the escalation of hostilities between the two countries.

In a statement issued Tuesday night, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, said arrangements were being finalised to ensure the safe return of affected nationals, with Nigerian embassies in Tel Aviv and Tehran actively engaging citizens and coordinating evacuation efforts.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform that following the escalation of the crisis between the State of Israel and the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Federal Government is finalising arrangements for the emergency evacuation of stranded Nigerians in both countries,” the statement read in part.

“All affected Nigerian citizens are therefore strongly advised to abide by necessary security protocols and contact the nearest Nigerian Embassy or Mission for registration and further instructions.”

The ministry commended the dedication of its diplomatic staff in both countries, describing their efforts in reaching out to the Nigerian community during the crisis as commendable. It also assured the public of the government’s unwavering commitment to the safety and welfare of Nigerians abroad.

“We wish to assure the general public that the Federal Government of Nigeria remains committed to the safety and welfare of all its citizens, both at home and abroad, and is working in close coordination with relevant international partners and local authorities to ensure the timely and secure evacuation of Nigerians in affected areas,” it stated.

In a separate appeal, the government renewed its call for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Iran and urged all parties to prioritise dialogue and the protection of civilians.

“In the same vein, the Government of Nigeria reiterates its call for the immediate cessation of hostilities and urges all parties involved to embrace dialogue, respect international humanitarian law and prioritise the protection of civilians.

“Nigeria stands firm in its support for the peaceful resolution of conflicts and reaffirms its longstanding commitment to regional and global peace and stability,” the ministry added.

