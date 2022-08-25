Middle Belt Assembly asks Buhari to tender public apology to Nigerians over hardship, insecurity

The Middle Belt United Assembly (MBUA) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to tender a public apology to Nigerians over the hardship and insecurity bedevilling the country.

This was even as the assembly accused him of not fulfilling his campaign promises.

The group recalled that Buhari in 2015 promised Nigerians to vote for him to secure them and improve their well-being but rather the economy, and security became worst under his administration.

Speaking with journalists in Kaduna, on Thursday, the group’s president, Comrade Moses Mwarga Aji, said ordinary Nigerians are going to bed with empty stomachs as prices of food and other products in the market have doubled compared to what President Buhari inherited in 2015.

Aji, added that even with much hunger in the land, Nigerians especially in the Northern region are in total fear of the unknown and cannot sleep with their two eyes closed as insecurity ravages communities.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“We called on President Buhari to tender public apology to Nigerians over his failed promises on security, economy, fighting corruption. From bad in 2015 to worst now,” he advised.

He also called on international community to mount pressure on Buhari to secure the nation and conduct elections in 2023.





“The nation is in suspense over the fate of 2023 general elections as some prominent Nigerians are expressing fear that elections may not hold because insecurity. Elections must hold as planned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Nigerians will not accept postponement of elections,” he said.

To this end, he further urged President Buhari to provide adequate security to the North-central zone to fight in security in Benue, Plateau, Niger among other affected states.

According to him, Buhari should as matter of urgency wake up and give governance serious attention by fighting insecurity, poor economy and massive corruption: “President Buhari should leave a legacy behind for Nigerians.

“The way things stand now in the country Nigerians may not remember Mr President when he leaves office. They may remember him only when insecurity, corruption, hardship are mentioned. Please, Mr President, use the remaining few months to correct and reset Nigeria on the path of progress, unity and development,” Aji said.