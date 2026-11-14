Microsoft explains cause of global outage, promises post-incident report

American multinational technology conglomerate, Microsoft, has attributed the global outage that disrupted Outlook and several other services to a technical issue triggered by a previous network capacity upgrade, ruling out a cyberattack or problems involving artificial intelligence.

The company disclosed this in a post on X on Friday, apologising to customers and partners affected by the disruption and confirming that efforts to restore normal operations were ongoing.

Microsoft explained that the problem originated from an issue during an earlier network capacity upgrade, which emerged following a recent network change.

The company said it had resolved the underlying fault and was working to restore services for customers and regions still experiencing disruptions.

It also explained that the scale of demand required a gradual restoration process, with engineers checking the stability of services at each stage before proceeding.

Although the approach extended the recovery period, Microsoft said it helped ensure that services were restored reliably.

The company promised to publish a comprehensive report detailing the incident after completing its investigation.

The statement reads, “We are deeply sorry for the disruption this incident has caused our customers and partners. We know the trust they place in our services and take that responsibility extremely seriously. We are seeing broad recovery and stability across our services.

“This was a technical issue not related to cyber or AI / agents. The incident was introduced by an issue during an earlier network capacity upgrade that surfaced following a recent network change. We have addressed the underlying issue and continue to restore service to remaining customers and regions.

“Given the scale of demand, we restored services gradually, validating stability at each stage. While this took longer, it helped ensure a stable restoration.

“We will provide a full post-incident report once our review is complete.”

Earlier, Tribune Online reports that Microsoft said recovery was progressing across its platforms, with email delivery queues significantly reduced and approaching normal levels.

It also reported improvements in service availability, although some users could still experience intermittent access problems and delays in receiving emails.

The outage affected several Microsoft products used by individuals and organisations for daily operations, including Outlook, Teams, Copilot, Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

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Outlook users were among the most affected, with some unable to access their mailboxes or send and receive emails.

Microsoft’s artificial intelligence assistant, Copilot, also experienced disruptions, affecting users’ ability to load chats, receive responses and access information stored in emails, files and calendars.

On Teams, the disruption affected calendar functions and previously scheduled meetings. However, some users could still join calls directly and exchange messages.

Although the basic functions of Word, Excel and PowerPoint remained available, cloud-dependent features experienced difficulties. These included printing documents, sharing files through SharePoint and accessing recently used files.

Other specialised Microsoft platforms used by organisations to manage company data and monitor devices were also potentially affected.

The company said it would continue monitoring its infrastructure and restoring services until all affected customers and regions regained normal access.