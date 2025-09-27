World News

Microsoft cuts cloud services to Israeli military over Palestinian surveillance concerns

Esther Amao
Microsoft logo, What to know as Microsoft lays off 6,000 employees globally

Microsoft has terminated specific cloud services provided to the Israeli Ministry of Defense after an internal investigation linked its technology to mass surveillance of Palestinians.

The company’s president, Brad Smith, announced in a statement on Microsoft’s blog that the tech giant had “ceased and disabled a set of services” used by Israel’s military intelligence unit, 8200. 

The move followed a joint investigation by The Guardian and Israeli publication +972 Magazine, which revealed that Unit 8200 relied on Microsoft Azure to store millions of phone calls made by Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

ALSO READUS lifts Ghana visa restrictions

Microsoft, which began a review of the claims on August 15, said it does not provide technology “to facilitate mass surveillance of civilians” in any country. 

The review, which examined financial and business records, confirmed that Israel had consumed Azure storage capacity in the Netherlands and used Microsoft’s AI services.

As a result, Microsoft has cut off access to the affected cloud storage and AI technologies.

However, an Israeli security official maintained that the decision does not affect the “operational capabilities of the IDF.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV

Share This Article
Previous Article tree seedlings stronger economic ties, livestock empowerment programme, Gov Yusuf procures trucks, reduce maternal deaths, Yusuf approves N7.7bn Kano gov commended, life jackets for riverine communities, Yusuf presents N549bn 2025 budget, Gov Yusuf suspends 14 journalists, distribution of learning materials Governance not about personal gain — Gov Yusuf
Next Article bursary registration for tertiary students IYD celebration Niger Delta monarch , Niger Delta CSOs, Cleric chides S’South govs over underdevelopment compensation for Niger Delta communities, Niger Delta monarchs advocate transparency, collaboration for peace in region Vandalism: PINL employs 35,000 Niger Delta youths in pipeline surveillance

Frontpage Today

Welcome

Install
×
PWA Add to Home Icon

Install this Tribune Online on your iPhone PWA Add to Home Banner and then Add to Home Screen

×