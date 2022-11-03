Mfum-Ekok border post will cement Nigeria-Cameroon relationship, others ― FG

The Federal Government has revealed that the Mfum-Ekok border post linking Nigeria and the Republic of Cameroon would enhance interconnectivity, boost living standards and cement the existing cordial relationship between Nigeria and Cameroon.

Speaking at the grand commissioning ceremony of the Mfum-Ekok joint border post at the bridge top Mfum-Ekok border post, Central Cross River on Thursday, President Muhamadu Buhari, who was represented by Ambassador Zubairu Dada, Minister for State Foreign Affairs, expressed excitement and satisfaction at the successful completing and commissioning of the project.

“We expect, that the commissioning of this joint border Post and Bridge will not only cement the existing cordial relationship between Nigeria and Cameroon but will also enhance corporation between the ECOWAS and Economic Community within the Central African States.

“The Federal Republic of Nigeria, also expects that this joint Border Post and Bridge, will enhance security patrol, and facilitate interconnectivity of our people and improve living standards. It with a great sense of satisfaction that we are witnessing the grand commissioning of the Mfum-Ekok joint Border Post,” he said.

Also speaking, at the bridge top, the president of the Republic of Cameroon, represented by Cameroonian Prime Minister, Mr Joseph Ngute, said the projects signified brotherhood between Nigeria and Cameroon.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Works and Housing Minister, Babatunde Fashola, remarked that “Our job here is done. We have delivered. What is most important is that this bridge links Nigeria and Cameroon. It is the beginning of a trans-African connection. From this bridge on the Nigerian side, you can travel through Enugu to Onitsha, our job here is done,” he said.

In an address, Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, who was represented by the Commissioner for Works, Mr, Dan Osim Asuo, explained that “We are particularly elated and happy that this project has seen the light of the day. The loading of this project today actually points out the efficiency of the consulting firms and the contracting firms put together by Nigeria and Cameroon. This project has been loaded for about 5 hours and there is no defect, we are therefore certain that this project is fit for delivery.”

The bridge according to government officials holds numerous economic benefits to both Nigeria and Cameroon.

