Prof. Daniel Kolawole Olukoya, the General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries and Chancellor of Mountain Top University has been conferred with honourary degreee of Doctor of Science (Genetics and Biotechnology) by the Lagos State University (LASU).

The new pedestal was announced in a congratulatory message obtained by TRIBUNE ONLINE on Thursday.

“This is a well-deserved honor for Dr Olukoya, who has dedicated his life to the service of God and humanity. He is a renowned author, teacher, and preacher, and his work has touched the lives of millions of people around the world,” the church wrote in a Facebook post.

The post added; “Olukoya’s research in genetics and biotechnology has made significant contributions to the field. His work has helped to improve our understanding of diseases and how to treat them. He has also developed new technologies that have the potential to revolutionize the way we live.

“We are proud to have Dr Olukoya as our founder, and we are grateful for his many contributions to the church and to society. We congratulate him on this well-deserved honor, and we look forward to his continued work in the years to come.

May God continue to bless and prosper Dr Olukoya, and may he continue to use him to touch the lives of others.”

Olukoya bagged a first-class honours degree in Microbiology from the University of Lagos in 1980. He obtained his doctoral degree (PhD) at a record time in Molecular Genetics, from the prestigious University of Reading in the United Kingdom, in 1984.

Thereafter, he taught Genetics at the University of Lagos and was an external examiner to a number of Universities in and outside Nigeria.

