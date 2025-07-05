MFM member, Olusanya, sets Guinness World Record in trumpet playing

Joshua Olusanya, a member of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, has made history as the first individual to hold the Guinness World Record for the Longest Marathon Trumpet Blowing, which he accomplished after playing for 25 hours, 30 minutes, and 36 seconds.

He achieved this remarkable feat in Lagos on May 9, 2025.

During his testimony at the Special Power Must Change Hands programme, part of the July edition of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries held at Prayer City, on Saturday, July 5, 2025, Joshua shared his journey.

He revealed that he had attempted to set the world record the previous year but was disqualified due to a technical error.

“I was heartbroken; it was painful to see the effort I had put in only to be disqualified. However, I didn’t let that discourage me. This year, I sought guidance from our father in the Lord, Dr. Daniel Olukoya. He instructed me to cut off my dreadlocks. That was one of the toughest decisions of my life,” he explained.

Joshua consulted his parents about the decision, and they encouraged him, saying, “For your spiritual victory, obey our daddy in the Lord.” After some days of contemplation, he decided to follow the instruction, cut his dreadlocks, and returned to inform his father in the Lord, who then prayed for him.

Later that night, Joshua had a powerful dream in which he experienced a significant deliverance, feeling liberated from bondage. The following day, the companies he had previously approached for sponsorship, who had initially turned him down, started reaching out to offer their support.

This encouragement prompted him to attempt the world record again.

“This time, I truly felt that God was involved. The first attempt was based on my efforts, but this time, I was putting God first,” he stated.

A few days before the attempt, Joshua spoke with Dr. Olukoya, asking him to pray for him. After receiving his blessing, he attempted the record again.

“This time, I experienced divine strength. I played for 25 hours, 30 minutes, and 36 seconds. After reaching that milestone, I was supposed to take a short break and then continue playing for one more hour. However, I noticed that my team had stopped the recording, thinking I was finished. At that moment, I felt an extraordinary strength and was ready to keep playing for another 25 hours.”

After completing the attempt, it was time to submit the record to Guinness World Records, which was the most critical part of the process.

He said, “I started uploading my attempt myself; I didn’t want any of my team members to do it. I didn’t want them to make a mistake.

I remembered that this time last year, I was in the same office where my previous attempt was disqualified. I was worried and thought, ‘Oh God, I do not want to be disqualified again.

“I have put in a lot of effort into this. I have spent three years working towards this goal, wanting to be the first to set this record in the world.’ So, I picked up my phone and called my spiritual father, saying, ‘Daddy, I’m at it again; I have finished the recording and I am uploading it, but I’m so afraid of being disqualified again. I’ve worked hard on this,” he added.

He reassured me, saying, ‘Affliction will never rise again.“Don’t be afraid; just keep uploading the evidence,” he said as he prayed for me.

To the glory of God, three days later, he received an email from Guinness World Records with the subject line ‘Approved.’ He shared his excitement, stating that when you hear from Guinness, the only two possible outcomes are approval or disqualification.

“The moment I saw ‘Approved,’ I knew that was it. Now I truly believe that with God, all things are possible. After the approval, I informed my spiritual father, and he said, ‘Don’t you know that there is no success without God?’ This realization showed me that this attempt was beyond human capacity; I felt divine intervention like never before. I have never experienced God in this way,” the excited record holder revealed.

“I stand before you today to express my gratitude to God and our spiritual father. I am incredibly honored by his guidance, prayers, commitment, and for nurturing young talent.

“To the glory of God, I can officially say that I am the first holder of the Guinness World Record in this category. Today, I am here with the Guinness World Records certificate, which I dedicate to the Lord God and our spiritual father. This achievement is for the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries,” Joshua declared.

“To honour our spiritual leaders, I am dedicating this award from Guinness World Records to them. I officially requested this recognition from Guinness World Records, and I am both honored and pleased to present this world record to them,” he added.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE