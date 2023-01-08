MFM GO bags Global Times International Magazine award

Church News
By Seyi Sokoya
General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Dr Daniel Olukoya, has bagged an award of excellence in service to humanity at the Global International Times Magazine High Flier Awards held at the Presken Hall, Ikeja, Lagos State, penultimate Saturday.

The publisher of the Lagos-based online magazine, Mr Tunde Bello, described Dr Olukoya as one of God’s generals chosen to redeem our generation.

Other awardees include the Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Mrs Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe who received the award of the Most Outstanding Female CEO of the Year, and Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, who got the award of Outstanding Commissioner of Police of the year.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Bello said the award was organised to celebrate deserving individuals, corporate bodies, agencies, and others, who in one way or another had contributed to the socioeconomic development of the society at the local, state, and national level.

Bello, who is also the Vice President of the Celebrity Journal Publishers Association (CJPAN), enjoined the awardees to see the award as a call for more dedicated service to their constituency.

 

