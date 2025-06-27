Mexican govt investigates SpaceX after rocket debris falls across border

Debris from a SpaceX Starship rocket explosion has landed across the border in Mexico, sparking concern among environmental groups and prompting President Claudia Sheinbaum to consider legal action.

The explosion occurred in June while the rocket was being fueled for an engine test at SpaceX’s Starbase site in South Texas.

Though no one was injured, debris rained down on Tamaulipas, a northern Mexican state.

Environmental activists say the fallout caused a large die-off of marine life, including fish, dolphins, and sea turtles. Residents of Matamoros, a city in Tamaulipas, reported finding metal fragments and canisters scattered along local beaches.

“We are reviewing everything related to the launching of rockets that are very close to our border.

“If SpaceX violated any international laws, we will file any necessary claims,” President Sheinbaum said during a Wednesday news conference.

Her comments come amid rising tensions between the United States and Mexico over issues like migration, fentanyl trafficking, and even the name of the Gulf of Mexico.

The proximity of SpaceX’s launch site to the Mexican border has intensified scrutiny.

Scientists, activists, and regional officials in Mexico are raising alarms over the company’s impact on local ecosystems. Verified video footage shows debris from the rocket explosion reaching Mexican territory.

Américo Villarreal Anaya, governor of Tamaulipas, said officials are investigating whether the company is respecting international safety distances.

“The internationally required distances are being examined to ensure there is no risk to urban centers,” Villarreal said.

SpaceX has not responded directly to media inquiries. However, the company issued a statement on X, formerly Twitter, saying the incident posed “no hazards to the surrounding area.”

It also claimed there were “no chemical, biological or toxicological risks to Starship materials.”

In the same statement, SpaceX said, “We have requested local and federal assistance from the government of Mexico in the recovery of anomaly related debris, offered resources and assistance in the cleanup, and have sought validation of SpaceX’s right to conduct recovery operations.

“SpaceX looks forward to working with the Mexican Government and local authorities for the return of the debris as soon as possible.”

The fallout has triggered fierce debate on Mexican social media, where many users are pointing to unequal power dynamics between Mexico, the United States, and Elon Musk — the world’s richest man and a close ally of Donald Trump.

“How much longer will the greed of a few be allowed to marginalize the many and put life and our planet at risk or in peril of destruction?” asked María Elena Álvarez-Buylla Roces, a molecular genetics professor at the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

This isn’t the first time SpaceX has drawn controversy.

The US Federal Aviation Administration recently approved an increase in annual Starship launches from five to 25. A separate explosion in March disrupted air travel at airports from Florida to Pennsylvania.

As environmental and political concerns escalate, the Mexican government now faces pressure to hold SpaceX accountable for its expanding operations and their cross-border consequences.

(New York Times)