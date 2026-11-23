Mexican authorities have captured a major cartel leader following a violent confrontation in the northern state of Sinaloa that left 11 people dead, including four soldiers and seven alleged cartel gunmen.

Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as “El Chapo Isidro”, was captured during an operation in Guasave and flown to Mexico City on Saturday, according to the Associated Press.

The operation triggered hours of violence, with gunfire reported across the area, helicopters deployed and trucks set ablaze as security forces clashed with armed men linked to the cartel.

Mexico’s Defence Ministry said seven alleged cartel gunmen and four soldiers were killed during the confrontation, which began overnight on Friday and continued into Saturday.

Meza Flores was among eight people arrested during the operation, which authorities said was carried out with intelligence assistance from the United States.

The captured cartel boss was among the FBI’s 10 most wanted fugitives and had been accused of leading a criminal organisation involved in drug trafficking and other illegal activities.

The United States had previously offered a $5 million reward for information leading to his arrest.

Meza Flores rose through the ranks of the Beltrán Leyva cartel before becoming the leader of his own criminal organisation, known as the Meza-Flores Transnational Criminal Organization.

The violence following his arrest left residents in Guasave facing burning vehicles, road disruptions and heightened security concerns as authorities worked to restore order.

The capture represents a significant operation against a figure accused of overseeing criminal activities that have contributed to violence across Mexico and drug trafficking into the United States.

However, the confrontation also underscores the risks associated with operations targeting powerful organised crime groups, which can trigger retaliatory violence and disrupt communities.

Mexican authorities have continued operations against cartel networks as the country struggles with organised crime, trafficking and violence in several regions.

The arrest of Meza Flores could weaken his organisation, although the broader impact on cartel activity in Sinaloa remains uncertain.

(Aljazeera)