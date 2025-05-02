Metro fibre project: Over one million subscribers linked to internet in one year – Lagos Commissioner

Lagos State Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology on Friday disclosed that over one million subscribers have, in the last one year, been added to the internet in the state under its metro fibre project.

The State Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology, Olatunbosun Alake, made this known during the 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing on Friday to mark the second-year anniversary of the second tenure of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration.

Alake stated that the number of internet subscribers in Lagos had increased to approximately one million between 2024 and 2025, due to the state government’s “efforts in fibre rollout and connectivity.”

According to the commissioner, the metro fibre project seeks to deliver 6,000 kilometres of optic fibre ducts for increase digital penetration, adding that building a digitised city would require physical infrastructure connections to improve the digital connectivity of the state.

Alake said the ministry was achieving a 24-hour driven economy in a safe and secure environment, thereby increasing the state’s GDP, pointing out that it had been able to achieve a safe Lagos city, recording an increase in digital traffic enforcement.

The government is building a digitised 24/7 city, which would allow companies to operate in a safe and secure environment, thereby creating a safer and more conducive environment for businesses, more jobs and increasing the state’s GDP.

“This project involves the deployment of intelligent video cameras in strategic locations in the state with the execution and completion spread over points in time, in phases, l, ll and lll, respectively,” he said.

Besides, the commissioner said that the state data infrastructure had been digitised to deliver a more efficient civil service, adding that the digitisation process also facilitates viable partnerships with private sector stakeholders to drive solutions for government through sandboxes (technical staging areas).

This was just as he stated that the ministry had, in the last one year, been able to digitize a number of activities in the state, including digitising the state data infrastructure, managing the Oracle payment for some state government’s employees, incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools powered chatbot to improve service delivery, as well as help the government to serve the residents better.

According to the commissioner, the state is driving broadband to ensure public connectivity, saying that the Lagos Identity Card Project had continued to operate an open framework that allowed multiple parties to participate in the operations and benefits of the exercise, as a means to create more value for the government and businesses within the state.