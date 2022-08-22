Methodist prelate urges Buhari to leave Nigeria united

The Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria, Dr Samuel Kanu Uche has expressed total disappointment over the nation’s state of affairs while urging President Muhammadu Buhari to endeavour to leave a United Nigeria.

His Eminence said this to Tribune Online in Owerri shortly after a Special Church ThanksGiving Service marking his valedictory and farewell tour to the Archdiocese of Aba, held at All Saints Methodist Church, World Bank Owerri.

He regretted that things in the nation have actually gone haywires, adding that Nigeria today is no longer what it used to be in the days of the forefathers.

“Our nation is no longer what it used to be in the days of our forefathers, things have gone haywires”, but I think the Federal Government are trying to make amendment”.

He however expressed joy that after his recent kidnap and other priests in his company, the President has been able to confront the terrorists frontally.

The prelate called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure he leaves a legacy behind that would not bring about disintegration of the country.

While reminding President Buhari that his administration, on assumption, inherited a united Nigeria, Dr Uche admonished him to as well bow out leaving a united and more glorious Nigeria where there is security, employment and peace.

“I want President Buhari to leave behind him a Nation where nobody is oppressed in terms of religion, ethnicity, or tribes. What we want is a Nigeria that is egalitarian”.

Speaking on the 2023 general election in the country, the Methodist Prelate declared that the church has not endorsed any presidential candidate.

According to him, what Nigerians want is good governance while he warned the electorates and Nigerians as a whole, not to sell their future and that of their children by going to collect money to vote for a candidate.

He said: “our votes must be on the basis of antecedents of the personality and integrity of the candidate. Anybody that has dubious character should not be our president, rather somebody that is upright, patriotic, generous and accommodating so that Nigeria would remain a giant of Africa”.

He promised to confine himself to praying for the country as well as be involved in the programs of the country if he retires from being a leader of the Methodist Church Nigeria, adding that “anywhere the church or government want to use me, I will be available”.

The Prelate assured that as he is bowing out of office, he is leaving behind a very strong structure, spirituality and quality moral standard for both the clergy and the laity of the church where there is discipline and prayerful church for the society.