Methodist Prelate reveals: Abductors collected N100m before our release

PRELATE of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Dr Sam Uche, on Tuesday confirmed that the people who abducted him, a bishop of the church and his chaplain collected N100 million as ransom before they were released. The Prelate was kidnapped alongside the Bishop of Owerri Diocese, Reverend Dennis Mark, and his chaplain last Sunday on their way from a church programme in Okigwe, Imo State to Isuochi in Umu Nneochi Local Government Area of Abia State. They were however released on Monday after spending a day with the abductors. Recounting his experience at a press conference at the Hoare’s Memorial Methodist Church, Yaba, in Lagos on Tuesday, the cleric said the church paid N100 million to the abductors, adding that the money was arranged in five sacks of N20 million in each sack. The Prelate also said that neither the federal, state governments nor even security operatives made efforts to secure his release.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

(BREAKING): Our abductors collected N100 million before our release, says Methodist Prelate





Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.

(BREAKING): Our abductors collected N100 million before our release, says Methodist Prelate