Methodist Church urges Tinubu to support local production

The Methodist Church Nigeria Diocese of Lagos Mainland has called on President Bola Tinubu to address the rising cost of food and economic hardship affecting millions of Nigerians.

It also urged the president to increase local food production, stabilize prices, and intensify support for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

The church, arising from its 31st yearly synod, held at the Ilasamaja Circuit under the leadership of Bishop of the Diocese, The Most Reverend (Dr) Samuel Nortey and Diocesan Lay President, Sir Olusola Adu, however, acknowledged the inclusions of Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda aim to reposition the nation.

In a recent statement, the diocese expressed significant concern about the country’s ongoing insecurity.

It urged government officials to enhance intelligence-led security operations, bolster community policing, and ensure justice for victims of violence and crime.

With the theme “The Church Rising Again,” the synod encouraged Christians to place their trust in the saving grace of Jesus Christ. It emphasized that the body of Christ should not dwell on past failures or uncertainties but look forward with optimism, focus, and a renewed commitment to God’s work.

The diocese highlighted the importance of empowering and developing youth as a strategic investment in the future of the church and society.

It encouraged active collaboration with the Lagos State Government and other relevant agencies to ensure that young people take full advantage of available tools, and maximize empowerment opportunities.

This partnership between the church and the state is vital in producing responsible, skilled, and spiritually grounded leaders of the future.

The church commended Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his developmental efforts and significant achievements in healthcare, education, transportation, and infrastructure.

However, it stressed that further efforts are needed to combat environmental degradation, and to improve public infrastructure, empower vulnerable groups through sustainable welfare programmes, and expand public-private partnerships to create jobs and ensure sustainable service delivery.