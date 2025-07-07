Methodist Church to FG: Implement new tax law fully, prioritise economy, security

The Methodist Church Nigeria has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure the full implementation of the newly signed Tax Reform Bill. The Church also urged the Federal Government to prioritise economic reforms, strengthen national security, and uphold democratic principles across the country.

This call was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the Church’s 42nd Council of Bishops, held at the Cathedral of Unity, Wuse Zone 3, Abuja, from June 30 to July 7, 2025.

The communiqué was read by His Eminence, Dr. Oliver Ali Aba, Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria and Chairman of the Council of Bishops. It was jointly signed by Rt. Rev. Dr. Babatunde A. Taiwo, Secretary of Conference, and His Eminence, Dr. Aba.

Reflecting on the Council’s theme, “He will rise again” (John 11:23), the bishops drew inspiration from the biblical resurrection of Lazarus, describing it as a symbol of hope and renewal for a nation grappling with insecurity and economic hardship.

Commending the Federal Government for enacting the Tax Reform Bill, the Church emphasised that effective implementation is crucial for boosting revenue, driving economic growth, and fostering a more favourable business climate.

While acknowledging initiatives aimed at empowering youth and vulnerable groups, the bishops noted that many Nigerians continue to face severe economic challenges due to soaring inflation and unfavourable economic trends.

They, however, urged the government to take decisive steps to alleviate economic hardship and promote national stability.

On security, the Council expressed concern over persistent kidnappings, banditry, and violent clashes between herders and farmers, especially in Benue and Plateau States, which have led to the displacement of numerous communities.

“Council commends the valiant efforts of security agencies but urges the Federal Government to take decisive and coordinated action to address the root causes of these security challenges and support states in bringing perpetrators to justice,” the communiqué stated.

The bishops also expressed dismay over the recent suspension of democratic structures in Rivers State and the imposition of a Sole Administrator.

While acknowledging the Federal Government’s efforts to prevent lawlessness, they called for solutions that safeguard democratic governance and uphold the rule of law.

In a related development, the Church raised the alarm over the collapse of CBEX, a prominent digital trading platform, which it said had led to significant financial losses for unsuspecting Nigerians.

The Council urged the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to tighten regulatory oversight and crack down on rogue operators to protect investors.

With youth unemployment remaining a major concern, the bishops warned that the rising rate of joblessness among graduates could trigger social instability. They called for urgent measures to address unemployment, ensure prompt salary payments, and create decent working conditions.

The Council further advocated for improved governance at the local level, recommending that Local Government Chairmen be held accountable for federal allocations to ensure the effective delivery of essential services, including sanitation, waste management, water supply, roads, and security.

Reaffirming the Church’s commitment to national unity and moral leadership, the bishops urged Christians across Nigeria to unite in prayer and action to build a more just and righteous society.

In solidarity with the global Christian community, the Council joined the universal Church in mourning the passing of Pope Francis and congratulated Pope Leo XIV on his election as the new head of the Roman Catholic Church.

The Methodist Church Nigeria concluded with a prophetic message of hope and revival: “Everything that is dead in our lives, families, businesses, and nation will rise up in Jesus’ Name.”

