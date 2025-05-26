Methodist Bishop cautions political leaders against inglorious acts

…describes appointment of Akinwale as divine

The Bishop of the Methodist Diocese, Ogbomoso, Rt. Rev. Ademola Moradeyo has cautioned political leaders in Nigeria against has inglorious act that is capable of inviting the wrath of God.

This is as he urged Bashorun Akinwale Akinwole to live up to the high expectations that come with his new public responsibility.

The Bishop stated this at a special thanksgiving service in commemoration of the 53rd birthday anniversary and appointment of Akinwole as Chairman of the Oyo State Local Government Service Commission, at the Arowomole Cathedral of the Methodist Church of Nigeria.

The event marked Wolekanle’s 53rd birthday, the dedication of his new residence, and his recent appointment as Chairman of the Oyo State Local Government Service Commission.

In a sermon titled ‘Thy Kingdom Come’, drawn from Matthew 6:9–16, the Bishop urged political office holders to align their vision with God’s will. He stressed that the Kingdom of God is peaceful and harmonious—values that are lacking in many parts of the world today.

“It is important for those in power to tread the path of peace and ensure their actions are guided by God’s vision. Any leader who does not make the people happy will face the wrath of God,” he warned.

Commending Wolekanle on his new role, Bishop Moradeyo said he believed the appointment would lead to greater accomplishments. He also expressed concern that some leaders have failed to fulfil their responsibilities.

“You are a pride of Ogbomoso. You must continue to improve yourself so as not to disappoint those who trust you,” Moradeyo said.

The cleric also praised Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, for his exceptional leadership, noting that his administration has brought prosperity to the state through impactful and unprecedented policies.

“Governor Makinde has surpassed previous records in governance. His numerous initiatives have transformed Oyo State economically and infrastructurally,” he said.

In his response, Bashorun Akinwole expressed gratitude to Governor Makinde for finding him worthy of the appointment. He pledged to uphold the governor’s vision for the state and to ensure effective service delivery.

“As Chairman, I will ensure that all commissioners, management, and stakeholders are fully involved in driving an effective and responsive administration,” Wolekanle said.

The thanksgiving service was well attended by dignitaries including the Majority Leader of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Sanjo Adedoyin; the State President of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE); the Permanent Secretary of the Local Government Service Commission; serving and former council chairmen; traditional rulers; political leaders from the PDP and other parties; Alhaji Akibu Titilayo Efele, Ogun State Chairman of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN); members of academia, and many others.

Wolekanle, surrounded by political associates, friends, and well-wishers, led the congregation in giving thanks and raised N25 million in support of the church’s bus project.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

