Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC), has warned that the meter upgrade is free of charge.

The warning was contained in a statement signed and made available to Journalists in Awka on Wednesday by the Company’s Head, Corporate Communications Officer, Emeka Ezeh

The statement read in part; “It has been brought to the attention of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) that some yet-to-be-identified individuals are going about extorting unsuspecting customers of their monies to have their meters upgraded.

“EEDC states that this is wrong, that it does not represent its position, and is totally unacceptable and further reiterates that the prepaid meter upgrade is free and at no cost to customers.

“Customers are urged to ignore any such proposal from anyone asking them to pay any amount for their meters to be upgraded. The company advises that such action should be reported to EEDC through its Whistle Blowing line: 08146026678.

“All the customer needs to do to have the meters upgraded is to purchase a token, which will come with the Key Change Tokens (KCTs) needed to upgrade the meters. These are three sets of 20-digit tokens which the customers are expected to punch into their meters.

“The first 20 digits will be punched into the meter after which the customer should press the “enter” button; the same should be done for the second 20 digits and the third 20 digits, to have the meter upgraded.

“The recharge tokens can be purchased through “EnergyPay” by simply visiting: energypay.myeedc.com or through the EEDC Connect App.

The prepaid meter upgrade is compulsory for all customers using STS-compliant prepaid meters, and the meters are expected to have been upgraded by 24th November 2024.