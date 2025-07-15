Meta removes 500,000 fake, spam accounts in 2025 first half

Meta says it removed 500,000 accounts linked to spam and fake engagement on Facebook in the first half of 2025, as part of its ongoing efforts to curb impersonation and promote original content on its platforms.

In a blog post released Monday, the tech giant also revealed that nearly 10 million profiles impersonating popular content creators were taken down over the same period.

The clampdown is part of a broader strategy to sanitise the platform and prioritise genuine voices.

“We’re making progress,” Meta said. “In the first half of 2025, we took action on around 500,000 accounts engaged in spammy behaviour or fake engagement… and also took down around 10 million profiles impersonating large content producers.”

The company has also begun rolling out stricter penalties for accounts that recycle or repost unoriginal content without permission or significant modification.

Offending pages may lose access to monetisation features and see reduced visibility in users’ feeds.

According to Meta, the goal is to give more visibility to creators who post original, value-driven content.

Simply stitching clips together or adding watermarks will no longer qualify as meaningful editing.

To support authentic creators, Meta is testing tools that trace reposted material back to the original source.

Pages that primarily share original content reportedly enjoy wider distribution across Facebook.

Additional updates include new post-level insights in the Professional Dashboard and a Support Home screen to alert creators about potential restrictions or monetisation risks.

The company also warned that sharing watermarked content from other platforms or using irrelevant hashtags and excessive links may trigger penalties.

Meanwhile, YouTube has introduced a similar policy, disqualifying overly repetitive or mass-produced content from earning ad revenue.

The company clarified that the update does not affect creators who use AI to enrich storytelling, only those producing low-effort, spam-like content.

