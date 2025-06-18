Meta offered $100m bonuses to lure OpenAI employees — CEO Altman

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, reportedly offered massive $100 million bonuses in a failed attempt to poach employees from OpenAI, according to the AI startup’s CEO, Sam Altman.

Speaking on the “Uncapped with Jack Altman” podcast released Tuesday, the OpenAI co-founder said the social media giant extended the offers to “a lot of people” on his team, including base salaries that exceeded $100 million annually.

“It is crazy,” Altman said during the interview with his brother, Jack. “I’m really happy that at least so far none of our best people have decided to take them up on that.”

Meta has not responded to media requests for comment.

The tech giant has been aggressively expanding its artificial intelligence capabilities amid a global race to dominate the field, competing directly with OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft.

Earlier this year, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced plans to invest at least $60 billion in AI development in 2025 alone.

As part of its push, Meta reportedly struck a deal worth over $10 billion with Scale AI, a data labeling firm, with its CEO Alexandr Wang set to join Meta’s superintelligence efforts.

Despite acknowledging Meta’s strengths, Altman questioned the long-term value of its recruitment strategy.

“The strategy of a ton of upfront guaranteed comp and that being the reason you tell someone to join — I don’t think that’s going to set up a great culture,” he said.

He added, “There’s many things I respect about Meta as a company, but I don’t think they’re a company that’s great at innovation.”

Altman also expressed confidence in OpenAI’s edge in the race for superintelligence, asserting, “OpenAI has a much better shot at delivering on superintelligence.”

