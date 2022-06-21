Meta highlights work of Art Tech District Founder in Made by Africa Campaign

To Celebrate African voices and talent changing the world, Meta (The Facebook Group) recently launched the second edition of its Made by Africa, Loved by the World campaign, with a special spotlight on the ingenious works of Art Tech District founder Mosope Olaosebikan.

Released to coincide with the 2022 Africa Day held on May 25, the series aims to amplify the voices and stories of people and businesses across Africa.

The selected subjects have made a name for themselves not only in Africa, but globally, as their works have become an integral part of a conversation changing how Africa is viewed on the international stage.

Chosen as one of the only two Nigerians on the list, Mosope Olaosebikan is the creative visionary behind some of the most daring design projects in the country.

Passionate about inspiring young Nigerians towards creativity and innovation by introducing inclusive technology to as many rural and urban communities as possible, Olaosebikan is the founder of Art Tech District and the creative designer behind ambitious projects like The Discovery Museum, Abuja, and Kapadoccia — a cave-themed restaurant currently making an indelible mark on the fine dining scene in Lagos and Abuja.

Drawing inspiration from the 2020 global lockdown that grounded the world, Olaosebikan noticed a storytelling gap that he believed could be a gamechanger for Nigeria’s tourism and hospitality space.

Filling this gap led to the creation of The Discovery Museum — the first of its kind in Africa, a space that uses cutting-edge technology to bridge a gap between Nigeria’s extensive history and a new generation of people looking to learn creatively and innovatively.

With over 20,000 unique visitors, the museum offers a better understanding of Nigeria’s collective heritage, fostering dialogue, curiosity and self-reflection.

Working to harness local talent to provide accessible solutions to socio-economic concerns in the country, Olaosebikan’s team comprises over 500 young Nigerians who share a similar passion for reclaiming the country’s global narrative.





The team has also explored construction with a heavy focus on sustainability. So far, projects have also included the UNDP Benin Hub and the widely-popular restaurants: Amazonia, Lagos Bistro and Sketch.

Through his startup investment venture, Civic Innovation Lab, Olaosebikan has raised over $4 million in startup capital for over 100 startups.

Also working as a social entrepreneur, he is responsible for the STEAM Box programme, which has introduced technology to over 5,000 disproportionate children across the country, and The Financial Independence and Digital Women Initiative (FIND), which has bridged the divide between women and technology over the years.

“African creatives are finally stepping to the forefront, telling stories that matter and showing the next generation that it can be done. Technology makes this easier, and I feel proud to be part of this new era of disrupters,” Olaosebikan said while speaking about the META feature.

Also speaking on what’s next, Olaosebikan highlighted his team’s work in building the first digital bar at Kapadoccia and plans to host Nigeria’s first metaverse party.

The feature on one of the biggest platforms in the world is a move that will open Nigeria up to the world as a significant contender in technology, hospitality and tourism.

Other Africans featured on the list include South Africa’s Trevor Stuurman and Rich Mnisi; Congolese musician Ferre Gola; Ghanian fashion brand Selina Beb; Kenya’s Black Rhino and Nigeria’s Bonita Foods.