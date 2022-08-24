Meta announces applications for AR/VR Africa Metathon 

Meta has announced that the applications for the AR/VR Africa Metathon in partnership with Imisi 3D and BlackRhino VR are now open.

The AR/VR Africa Metathon is a series of programmes and activations under the Meta global XR fund aimed at supporting African XR talents to build innovative solutions that demonstrate various use cases of the metaverse in Africa.

The AR/VR Metathon would feature three major components, including a training programme, an Africa-wide hackathon, which would take place across 16 countries in Africa physically and open to everyone virtually, followed by an intensive bootcamp to further develop solutions. These components would run from mid-August to April, 2023.

According to Mr Phil Oduor, Policy Programmes Lead for Africa at Meta, “The AR/VR Africa Metathon is an opportunity to demonstrate how artificial intelligence, augmented reality and virtual reality technologies that have been around for decades, are core to the future of the metaverse and what Africans are building in the industry.”

Oduor further adds, “The XR programmes and research fund is a two-year $50 million investment into programmes and external research focused on building the metaverse responsibly.”

Judith Okonkwo, founder, Imisi 3D & AR/VR Africa said, “Six years after our first hackathon and following subsequent events in over 28 countries across the continent, we are especially thrilled to be partnering with Meta and BlackRhino VR for the 2022 edition.

“This year’s AR/VR Africa Metathon brings together our AR/VR Africa pre-hackathon training, hackathon, and bootcamp in one programme. Working with partners in 16 countries, it is our biggest and most ambitious event yet providing even greater access for XR.

“In addition to physical events in these countries, we welcome participants across the continent who will be able to learn and hack virtually.

“At this time of intense global interest in the Metaverse, our mission remains the same – increasing access to XR resources on the continent, accelerating XR talent, showcasing African XR solutions and creating pathways for careers and industry.”

