Met Gala 2025: Lauryn Hill, Lewis Hamilton, others lead charge with bold takes on ‘Tailored for You’

At the 2025 Met Gala, stars turned the red carpet into a masterclass in menswear and sharp tailoring. The theme, Tailored for You, inspired looks that blended classic suiting with bold, personal twists.

The night was shaped by The Costume Institute’s spring exhibition, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” opening May 10 through October 26.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The show explores “the importance of the sartorial in the formation of Black identities,” featuring pieces from the 18th century to today. The Gala’s dress code drew directly from this, and was “purposefully designed to both provide guidance and invite creative interpretation.”

And interpret they did.

Lauryn Hill made a stunning Met Gala debut in butter yellow suiting with sculptural detailing.

Lewis Hamilton arrived straight from the Miami Grand Prix in cream-colored Wales Bonner tailoring.

Mindy Kaling impressed in a custom Harbison Studio tuxedo, complete with a cummerbund sash and dramatic train.

Walton Goggins pushed boundaries in an “inside-out” overcoat by Thom Browne paired with an ankle-length skirt.

Designers delivered creativity in every stitch. From bold shoulders to bespoke millinery, tailoring was anything but traditional.

(VANITY FAIR)