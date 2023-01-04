Messi was the star of the show in Qatar, scoring seven goals and winning the coveted Golden Ball award for a record second time.

World Champion Messi given hero’s welcome as he returns to PSG

After a memorable extended break following his World Cup breakthrough, Lionel Messi on Wednesday finally made a triumphant return to Paris Saint-Germain.

Tribune Online understands the 7-time Balon d’Or winner was given a long break by the club Argentina’s memorable 2022 World Cup win the last winter.

But the celebrations for Messi and his Argentine teammates – which looked pretty darn epic – are now over and it’s back to business.

However, before Messi took part in his first training session back at PSG, he was given a hero’s welcome.

Messi is believed to clinch his eighth Balon d’Or award should he take PSG to their first Champions League victory later this year.