Merger: Unity Bank clarifies AMCON stake sale

Unity Bank Plc has made further clarifications regarding the sale of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria’s (AMCON) 34 per cent equity stake in the bank, confirming that the shares were acquired by an existing shareholder and not by Providus Bank Limited.

The development is said to signify stakeholders’ confidence in the future of the merger of Unity Bank with Providus Bank, as the newly enlarged Providus Bank will now boast an expansive branch network across Nigeria and a stronger capital adequacy ratio.

The Chairman of Unity Bank Plc, Hafiz Mohammed Bashir, made this disclosure at a court-ordered shareholders’ meeting held on Friday in Abeokuta. The clarification followed media reports suggesting that Providus Bank had purchased the stake in a ₦6.5 billion transaction involving over four billion Unity Bank shares.

In a statement, Unity Bank confirmed that the transaction, executed on 25 September 2025 on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), shortly after the lifting of the suspension on its shares, involved an existing investor.

“The shares were acquired by an existing shareholder of the bank, not by Providus Bank Limited, which is currently pursuing a merger with Unity Bank,” the statement read.

At the court-ordered meeting in Abeokuta, Unity Bank shareholders overwhelmingly approved the proposed merger with Providus Bank Limited. Out of 295 shareholders who participated, 293, representing 99.32 per cent of the total shareholding valued at ₦4.4 billion, voted in favour of the merger resolutions.

Under the terms of the scheme of merger, Unity Bank shareholders will be given two options. They may choose to receive a cash consideration of ₦3.18 per share, or opt for share allotment, where every 17 Unity Bank shares held will be exchanged for 18 ordinary shares of ₦0.50 each in Providus Bank Limited, credited as fully paid.

Once completed, Unity Bank’s entire share capital will be cancelled, and the bank will be dissolved without winding up. Providus Bank Limited will retain its certificate of incorporation as the surviving and enlarged entity.

Unity Bank stressed that the merger marks a significant turning point in Nigeria’s banking landscape. The enlarged institution will combine Unity Bank’s extensive national branch network with Providus Bank’s strengths in innovation, digital banking and customer-centric services. Together, the banks will be positioned to serve households, small and medium enterprises, corporates and government institutions more effectively.

The new entity will commence operations with about 230 branches nationwide, giving it one of the most expansive physical networks in the industry. It will also launch with a strong capital adequacy ratio, ensuring competitiveness under Nigeria’s evolving banking reforms.

Commenting on these developments, Bashir noted, “The acquisition of AMCON’s 34 per cent stake by an existing shareholder further strengthens confidence in Unity Bank’s future. Alongside the merger with Providus Bank, this marks the beginning of a new chapter that will deliver greater value to shareholders, customers and the Nigerian economy.”

Unity Bank stated that shareholders have also authorised its Directors and Solicitors to pursue all necessary court and regulatory approvals to ensure smooth implementation of the merger.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE