Mercy Johnson shuts down health rumours, steps out for 68th UN Tourism CAF gala night

Mercy Johnson has silenced the chatter surrounding her health as she attended the prestigious 68th UN Tourism CAF Gala Night in Abuja.

Invited by the Minister of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy, the actress radiated confidence and glamour at the star‑studded event.

Rumours linking her recent weight loss to a serious illness had circulated on social media for weeks.

Speculation reached such heights that fans suggested she was avoiding public engagements due to health concerns. Despite her own reassurances, many remained uneasy.

Determined to let her presence do the talking, Mercy arrived at the gala in a stunning ensemble that immediately captured the attention of every guest and social media observer.

The event brought together elite names in entertainment and culture, including close friend and fellow actress Regina Daniels. In a delightful turn of events, the duo unintentionally coordinated their outfits, creating a memorable moment of camaraderie and style .

Regina Daniels took to Instagram to share their unplanned match, writing,

“At the invitation of the Honourable Minister of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy, my Queen and I stepped out for the 68th UN Tourism CAF Gala night. … Still trying to figure out how Mama and I ended up in coordinated looks—completely unplanned but perfectly in sync.”

As they entered the venue, Mercy and Regina were warmly greeted with applause and admiration. Their bond and elegance were the talk of the night, overshadowing any lingering health boss from the gossip sphere. Social feeds quickly filled with praise: “This pepper is too hot!” one fan exclaimed .

Reflecting on the night’s highlights, industry insiders noted that Mercy’s graceful appearance could well mark a new chapter, one defined by thriving presence and powerful networking.

The gala—held under the auspices of the UN Tourism CAF initiative—aimed to celebrate Africa’s vibrant cultural and creative economies.