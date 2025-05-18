Mercy Johnson breaks silence on  weight loss reactions

Nollywood superstar Mercy Johnson-Okojie has finally responded to the recent public stir caused by her dramatic weight loss, which has been the subject of intense discussion across social media platforms.

In a video she shared online, the beloved actress addressed the backlash, emphasising her acceptance of public scrutiny and her decision to remain unbothered by negative commentary.

In the now-viral clip, Mercy Johnson appeared calm and upbeat, choosing a lighthearted tone to tackle the buzz surrounding her new appearance.

She admitted that she fully understands why people are talking, especially when something out of the ordinary catches their attention. “I understand people will talk when they see something strange, and they will also talk even when they don’t see anything strange,” she said with a smile.

The actress, known for her versatility and emotional depth on screen, made it clear that she is not shaken by the noise around her transformation. “Let people talk whatever they want to talk,” she added.

Social media had been awash with mixed reactions since Mercy Johnson’s new physique surfaced online.

While some fans praised her dedication and admired her slimmer figure, others speculated about her health, with a few even questioning whether she had undergone surgery or was ill.

Read Also: Police arrest suspected kidnapper in Kwara

The speculation was further fueled by her silence—until now.

In her video, Johnson refrained from directly addressing the health rumors or the specific cause of her weight loss. Instead, she chose to focus on the broader issue of public perception and the often impossible standards celebrities are held to.

“Whether you do something or not, people will always find something to say,” she noted.

She also used the opportunity to remind her fans and followers about the importance of self-confidence and inner peace. “What matters most is how you feel about yourself. Once you are happy, healthy, and at peace, that’s enough,” she said.

Despite the online scrutiny, the mother of four continues to engage with her audience through her social media platforms.

Her recent posts have included behind-the-scenes footage of new projects, family moments, and her usual humorous skits, demonstrating that she remains committed to her career and personal brand.