Mercy Grateful releases visuals for ‘Raise The Banner’

US-based Nigerian Christian recording artist Mercy Grateful has released the visuals for her latest single Raise The Banner.

The singer-songwriter enjoyed a prolific 2022 with the release of the singles; Open Doors, and Omemma (Remix) featuring the magnificent Gospel songstress Yadah.

Raise The Banner which is an amazing sultry Christian worship tune was officially released on January 2, 2023, and has received positive reviews from various Christian platforms since its release.

The song speaks about what believers should do to record a resounding victory in the year 2023, i.e, raising the banner of Christ on high.

The simple but classy video is the third in her line of official video releases after the release of Shaking Heaven and Omemma (Remix) which features Yadah.

The growing list of Mercy Grateful’s songs includes; Raise The Banner – 2023, Omemma [remix] ft. Yadah – 2022, Open Doors – 2022, Halleluyah (He Is Risen) – 2021, Winner Man – 2021, Omemma – 2020, Shaking Heavens – 2020, God’s Love Kept Me – 2019 and Jesus Son of God (Reloaded) – 2019.

