Mercy Eke blasts men who slut-shame women

Television Reality Star and former Big Brother Naija reality show winner, Mercy Eke, again, has some words for men who slut-shame hardworking women.

Mercy on Thursday took to her verified twitter account @real_mercyeke, where she tweeted that any man who has a mother and sisters and still slut-shames hardworking women has no shame. Her tweet read: “If you have a mother and also have sisters, and you slut-shame hardworking women, shame on you.

The queen of highlights did not also leave ladies who do the same out of this as she tweeted further and said: “and if you are a woman and partake in such stupidity, I don’t have words for you. You all should know better.”

Relating her words to mean she is a victim of slut-shaming, some of her fans have reacted to her tweets as they advised her not to allow any offensive comment weigh her down. A twitter user with the name, Mathias Ukweanya said: “Easy sweetheart, you should expect negative talks by now, some are jealous, some are clueless and always negative on people’s progress while some are born stupid. Just keep winning I love your personality”

“I wonder how these people think. Poverty mentality is killing us in this country, every successful woman is always slut-shamed, don’t mind them Nne, they keep hating, you keep moving forward,” another user said.

