Mercy Chinwo set to wed Pastor Blessed

Gospel music star Mercy Chinwo and Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa have today announced their engagement on their social media pages.

“I am blessed to be blessed with @theofficialblessed ❤️ The thoughts of doing the next phase and the rest phase of my life with you makes the blessing more real💃 I love you Sweet❤️,” The singer excitedly wrote on Instagram, sharing photos from their engagement shoot.

Pastor Blessed also echoed how excited he is about starting a new phase with his love, writing: “I’m the man the Lord showed Mercy. @mercychinwo thanks for saying YES! I LOVE YOU DEARLY !😍😍😍😍😍.”

Mercy Chinwo is a Nigerian gospel musician, singer and songwriter who is popular for releasing songs like Excess Love, Omekanaya, and Obinasom, while Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, is the resident Pastor of The Waterbrook (TWB) Church in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

